The Best GOT Costume For Families? You as Daenerys and Your Kids as Dragons, of Course
Hack For Giving Babies Medicine

This Mom's Brilliant Hack For Giving Babies Medicine Will Change Your Life!

Helena Lee, a nurse practitioner and new mom from England, had an important parenting hack for moms who face the frustrating struggle of getting their babies to take their medicine. She decided to share her wisdom with other women by posting her handy trick on Facebook, and the post has now been shared over 116,000 times. The best part? You don't need to run out and buy anything.

The mom shared a helpful photo collage along with the caption: "For all mummies . . . So for the last 24 hours I've struggled to get Alfie to take Calpol [a pain and fever reliever for babies], he has ended up covered in half of it where he spits it at me . . . Then I remembered seeing this trick. Not one bit got wasted and no tears. Please feel free to share with any baby mummies you know."

The hack is pretty easy. Simply stick the syringe into the top of the rubber nipple that comes with bottles, and bam! Your tot gets all the medicine with no fuss. And if you're wondering why you didn't think of it first, we're with you.

"I'd tried giving him little bits at a time, squirting it all in at once, tried in the middle of feeds, I even tried a spoon but he just gagged or spat it out at me — he then wasn't getting all the dose so it wasn't bringing his temperature down," she explained in an interview with the Manchester Evening News.

Although Lee was expecting to get a thank you or two from her Facebook friends, she never imagined the hack would go viral. "I am completely overwhelmed by the response it's had. I just intended to help out a few of my mummy friends on Facebook," she told Manchester Evening News. Judging by the enormous amount of appreciative comments from other mamas on the post, the hack seems to be working like a charm.

