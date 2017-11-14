 Skip Nav
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Kids Under 10 Years Old
Photography
With Just 2 Photos, This Mom Shows What It's Really Like to Have Postpartum Depression

Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game

This Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game Guarantees You'll Get More Than Tipsy

There's a good chance you'll be sipping on a cozy drink like spiked apple cider or boozy hot cocoa as you curl up on the couch to watch Hallmark's beloved Christmas movies, and now there's an ingenious way to combine the two activities. Meet the Hallmark Christmas drinking game, a hilariously spot-on list of common themes from Hallmark movies that prompts you to take a drink each time you spot one. Notice that a character's name has a reference to Christmas, like Holly or Nick? Take a drink. Hear someone say they moved to a small town from a big city? Take a drink. See people having a snowball fight or ice skating? Take two drinks for that one.

Related
Drink — I Mean, Deck — the Halls With These Alcohol-Filled Ornaments


Source: Everett Collection

This true gem of a drinking game is courtesy of Brittany Graves, who shared the idea on Facebook and wrote, "We invented a drinking game that works with any of them! My hubby actually watches with me now lol." We don't blame her husband! Who could resist even the cheesiest and most predictable Christmas movie when a warm buzz is guaranteed? I'm cracking up over the brilliant "bonus points" at the very bottom: "Take a shot if the movie stars Candace Cameron Bure or Lacey Chabert." If this is your idea of the perfect night in, print out the drinking game for your next Hallmark movie marathon, but make sure you've got enough booze to keep refilling your glass!

Join the conversation
ChristmasAlcoholHolidayMovies
Holiday Entertainment
Get Excited, Ya Filthy Animals — There's a Home Alone 2 Experience at the Plaza Hotel
by Hilary White
Arroz Con Leche Recipes
Holiday Food
22 Comforting Arroz Con Leche Recipes That Spread Holiday Cheer
by Macy Daniela Martin
Family Gift Ideas
Gift Guide
Score Major Points With 21 Gifts For Meeting the Family
by Macy Cate Williams
Eyebrow Makeup Gifts
Gift Guide
15 Gifts For the Girl Whose Eyebrows Are Always on Point
by Erin Cullum
Best Gifts For Men in Their 30s
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds