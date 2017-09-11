37 Scarily Cute Halloween Sweets

 Skip Nav
Don't let all your Halloween sugar highs come from prepackaged candy. We found 37 awesome, creative desserts, all sure to inspire you to create your own spooky cookies, cakes, and more. From the elaborate — we're loving the Dracula-esque cookie sandwich with marshmallow teeth — to the simple (you can make Nutter Butter ghosts in just a few minutes), these treats might be scary, but they're also supersweet.

Pumpkin Macarons
Candy Corn and Ghost Nibbles
Mini Halloween Cookies
Trick or Treat Cookies
Boo Cake Pops
Spider Peanut Butter Blossoms
Black Velvet Halloween Trifle
Gooey Monster Eye Cookies
Candy Corn Rice Krispies Treats
Monster Munch
Haunted Owl Pretzels
Candy Corn Pudding Pops
Boo Cups
Ghost Cupcakes
Pumpkin Pie Bites
Scaredy-Cat Brownies
Painted Pumpkin Cookies
Dracula Dentures
Frankenstein Fruit Snacks
Candy Corn Cake
Candy Corn Cake Pops
Spider Web Cake Pops
Candy Corn Jell-O
Sparky Cake Pops
Bat and Cobweb Cookies
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Frankenstein Marshmallows
Stenciled Cupcakes
Mummy Chocolate Pretzel Rods
Creepy Cupcake Cones
Owl Cupcakes
