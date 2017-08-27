 Skip Nav
5 Things No One Ever Told You About Raising a Toddler (but You Need to Know)
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
Is This Baby Photo Internet Trend Innocent or Too Suggestive?
This Magical Nursery Is What Harry Potter Fans' Dreams Are Made Of

There are Harry Potter lovers, and then there are diehard, full-blown superfans whom your average Muggles don't hold a candle to. Tiffany Nicole and her Harry Potter-loving husband most definitely fall into the second category.

The mother of four created a Harry Potter-themed nursery with elaborate details true fans can really appreciate. The room is decked out in Potter paraphanelia from wands and potions to bobbleheads, posters, broomsticks, memorable quotes, and, of course, the beautiful illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which I'm fairly certain the new baby boy will be hearing from a pretty early age. Some commenters noted that there were a lot of toys and knick-knacks that are definitely not baby-proof in the room, but Tiffany assured everyone that in a few months the treasures and larger shelves would be removed from the nursery once he starts crawling.

The best part of all? Newborn baby Carlisle's middle name is Severus. Check out the epic images of the room that is giving us all MAJOR future nursery room goals that she posted in the Room of Requirement group on Facebook. Or just major room goals . . .

