 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You've Been Carrying Your Baby's Car Seat Wrong the Whole Time
Family Life
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
Personal Essay
How a Stranger's Comment Changed the Way I Parent
Little Kids
13 Things You Should Stop Saying to Your Kids Now

How to Carry a Car Seat Without Pain

One of the most universal pain points of parenting is carrying a baby car seat. There's just no way to do it that isn't awkward or uncomfortable.

Dr. Emily Puente of Bridge Family Chiropractic, however, just revealed a genius way to carry them, pain-free.

"It's not going to hurt your shoulder, it's not going to hurt your hip, and you're not going to have to use your knee to swing like I had to do with my two [kids]," she said of the technique before demonstrating it in a Facebook video. "Someone taught me this before, and it's been the greatest thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional way people carry car seats puts undue strain on the body because it doesn't distribute the weight evenly across the body. Her go-to maneuver looks almost too good to be true: "I will guarantee you this is going to be easier for you to carry."

Still, in her post, the chiropractor recognizes that "due to so many different makes and models of car seats, it is likely that this method won't work for all seats."

Here's hoping it works with yours!

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosParenting Tips And AdviceCar Seats
Join The Conversation
Daughters
Why This Mom Refuses to Teach Her Girls to Dress "Modestly"
by Lauren Levy
SickKids VS DadStrong Video
Father's Day
You'll Know Where This Video Is Headed but Prepare to Cry Anyway
by Alessia Santoro
Constance Hall on Having a Village
Family Life
Mom Opens Up About the Need For a Village: "This Isn't Supposed to Be This Lonely"
by Perri Konecky
Adele "Hello" Mom Parody
Humor
This "Hello" Parody Video Is a Sepia-Toned Display of Mom-Life Realness
by Alessia Santoro
Car Seat Rules For Children, Tweens, and Teens
Tweens and Teens
Disallowing Your Tween to Sit in the Front Seat Isn't About Privilege, It's About Their Bone Structure
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds