Drink Up! 8 Tips For Crafting the Perfect Hot Cocoa Station

One of the joys of the weather getting colder — besides things like sledding and bundling up in cozy scarves — is sipping a yummy cup of hot cocoa. Whether you're throwing a party or just want to make yourself a cup for a quiet night in, a hot cocoa station is the perfect thing to warm your whole house (and your heart) for the Winter. And bonus? It's really easy to put together! Keep reading for eight tips to make a fantastic hot chocolate bar that will have your friends begging to come over.