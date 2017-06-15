7 Truths About Your Kids and Anxiety

Anxiety is a part of everyone's life, to some degree. But for kids, it's an emotion that can be frustrating, scary, and overwhelming. "More than anything, we want our children to know that everyone experiences [anxiety]. We need to teach our kids that it's normal," child development expert Denise Daniels told us. Denise has served as an adviser on children's grief issues to both former First Lady Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is the cofounder of the National Childhood Grief Institute, and has partnered with the Yale University Center for Emotional Intelligence to develop The Moodsters, a line of toys designed to teach kids to work through emotions.

We couldn't imagine anyone more qualified to share her advice on the topic than Denise. Here, seven things every parent should know and what you can do to help your kids work through their anxieties and fears.