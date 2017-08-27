Avoid Raising a Sore Loser With These 7 Tips

Sportsmanship, while rooted in athletics, is a life skill that applies well beyond the perimeter of a soccer field or basketball court. Although you may first approach the topic of sportsmanship before your child's first tee-ball game or gymnastics meet, it's important to teach them what it means to be a good sport in life in general so that they can use those skills throughout the rest of their competitive endeavors.

Read through for seven tips for teaching your kids what it means to be a good sport.