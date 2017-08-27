 Skip Nav
Avoid Raising a Sore Loser With These 7 Tips

Sportsmanship, while rooted in athletics, is a life skill that applies well beyond the perimeter of a soccer field or basketball court. Although you may first approach the topic of sportsmanship before your child's first tee-ball game or gymnastics meet, it's important to teach them what it means to be a good sport in life in general so that they can use those skills throughout the rest of their competitive endeavors.

Read through for seven tips for teaching your kids what it means to be a good sport.

Talk with your child about what sportsmanship means.
Know what your child's coach expects from them.
Make sure they know that cheating is never acceptable.
Let them see you being a good sport.
If you or your child does display bad sportsmanship, address and evaluate it.
Praise them when they’re a humble loser or graceful winner.
Don't lose sight of what's important.
