Irish Baby Names For Girls
The Most Beautiful Irish Names For Baby Girls
If you're feeling a bit inspired by your Irish heritage or just love everything Ireland, consider naming your sweet baby with a beautiful Irish name. There are so many Irish monikers for both boys and girls to choose from, but these picks are especially beautiful for baby girls. Give her a name inspired by the lucky Irish, and she might even thank you later for the gift of such a gorgeous and treasured name!
- Aibreann
- Aideen
- Aileen
- Aine
- Aisling
- Alannah
- Alma
- Aurina
- Bidelia
- Bree
- Brenna
- Brianna
- Bridget
- Cait
- Caitlin
- Cara
- Ciara
- Colleen
- Courtney
- Decla
- Deirdre
- Delaney
- Doireann
- Duff
- Duvessa
- Eileen
- Eimear
- Eithne
- Elaine
- Elisha
- Emir
- Erin
- Esther
- Fallon
- Farrah
- Fiona
- Fionnuala
- Grainne
- Geraldine
- Glenda
- Gleneen
- Hadley
- Hagen
- Holly
- Ide
- Iona
- Juno
- Kathleen
- Keela
- Kiera
- Kyna
- Maeve
- Maire
- Maolisa
- Meara
- Moira
- Mona
- Neala
- Nessa
- Neve
- Niamh
- Nola
- Noreen
- Orla
- Orlaith
- Quinn
- Radha
- Regan
- Rionach
- Roisin
- Saoirse
- Sinead
- Sorcha
- Tara
- Tierney
- Una
- Viona
Image Source: StockSnap/Mon Petit Chou Photography