This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
Kristen Bell Reveals a Hilarious Breast-Pumping Mishap All Working Moms Will Relate To

It sounds like Kristen Bell has the art of multitasking down to a science. The actress joined her Bad Moms costars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn on the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and things got pretty darn hysterical, as one would expect from the trio. After Ellen asked the three actresses how they knew each other, Mila launched into a hilarious story about how Kristen once unknowingly broadcasted her breast-pumping session on "a 200-inch screen" — yep, that really happened.

The Bad Moms cast had a meeting to run through the script together, and Kristen Skyped in, as she was back at home in Los Angeles taking care of her youngest daughter, Mila told the audience. "K-Bell's just on a giant screen Skyped in, and as we're reading the script, you see her face just getting closer and closer into the screen, and the rest of her body just keeps kind of getting out of the screen," Mila said. "And then you hear this," she recalled before making a spot-on noise to imitate the sound of a breast pump.

Kristen Bell Is About to Tell You How to Have "The Talk" With Your Kids

Kristen admitted that she "didn't realize [she] was on a 200-inch screen on speakers in a conference room," as she thought she would only be seen on someone's computer. But alas, duty called. "I needed to pump. I'm sorry — when you gotta do it, you gotta do it!" she said. We couldn't have said it better ourselves!
