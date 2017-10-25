 Skip Nav
Babies
This Is What It's Like to Watch Someone Else Deliver Your Baby
Bachelor Star Lauren Bushnell's Apartment Will Have You Running to Bed Bath & Beyond

Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell has bounced back from her split from fiancé Ben Higgins with a hot new boyfriend and a fabulous LA apartment to match. To make her new, Instagram-worthy abode reflective of her fabulous SoCal style, she enlisted the help of expert Jessica McCarthy. She's the design director of Decorist, an online service that provides professional, personalized interior design for a flat rate. It's perfect for busy people like Lauren who don't have extra time to devote to perfecting their interiors.

Jessica had some great ideas for Lauren's bedroom and living room, and she teamed up with superaccessible home retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to make the vision a reality. "I was excited to team up with Bed Bath & Beyond to tackle this design challenge and knew, given its vast online furniture selection, it would be fun and easy," Jessica told us. Tour Lauren's home and get all the design details straight from her and Jessica ahead.

"Lauren's existing space consisted of high ceilings, concrete floors, and industrial finishes. Lauren wanted a warm, feminine, 'California-glam' look which did not naturally fit with the existing, more minimal architectural elements of her apartment," Jessica told POPSUGAR. "It was my job as a designer to help bring her vision to life, working with the bones of the space and sourcing items that softened the harsh materials and finishes."
The bedroom looks inviting because it is! Lauren told us, "The bedroom is on another level of cozy. I can't tell you how lucky I feel to crawl into this bed at the end of a long day. The space is so cozy and serene — it's definitely my escape." We love the moody mix of dark floral wallpaper and charcoal area rug ($750) with more feminine elements like the chunky pink throw and tufted bed ($1,042).
"The final touch was bringing life to the space with greenery," explained Jessica, who sprinkled house plants throughout.
Lauren can't imagine life before her show-stopping new living room. "My absolutely favorite part of the new space has to be the blush sofa ($2,600). Not only is it a favorite because it's pink, but it's also the place where everyone gathers and relaxes," she gushed.
Jessica's overarching design strategy is clearly visible in the glam living room. "I first softened the space with textured rugs ($549), faux fur, muted colors — blush being the new neutral — and contrasting all the gray undertones with warm brass finishes. To give the space a feminine feel, the floral wallpaper was the perfect backdrop," she says.
Lauren loves her new retro bar cart. She told us, "I recently hosted a birthday celebration for my boyfriend and the bar cart definitely came in handy!"
In the dining nook, a sleek marble tulip table ($654) is offset by natural textures such as the reclaimed teak chair ($240) and cowhide rug ($400).
