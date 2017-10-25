Bachelor Star Lauren Bushnell's Apartment Will Have You Running to Bed Bath & Beyond

Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell has bounced back from her split from fiancé Ben Higgins with a hot new boyfriend and a fabulous LA apartment to match. To make her new, Instagram-worthy abode reflective of her fabulous SoCal style, she enlisted the help of expert Jessica McCarthy. She's the design director of Decorist, an online service that provides professional, personalized interior design for a flat rate. It's perfect for busy people like Lauren who don't have extra time to devote to perfecting their interiors.

Jessica had some great ideas for Lauren's bedroom and living room, and she teamed up with superaccessible home retailer Bed Bath & Beyond to make the vision a reality. "I was excited to team up with Bed Bath & Beyond to tackle this design challenge and knew, given its vast online furniture selection, it would be fun and easy," Jessica told us. Tour Lauren's home and get all the design details straight from her and Jessica ahead.