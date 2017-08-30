This Little Girl Telling Bullies That "Everybody Has Fat" Will Empower You

Mom blogger Allison Kimmey shared a conversation she had with her daughter on Aug. 29 on Instagram that detailed how her 5-year-old daughter reacted to being fat-shamed at school.

Kimmey explained that her daughter, Cambelle, came to her saying one of her classmates had called her fat earlier that day.

"Yesterday at practice my shirt came up a little bit and my tummy was showing," said Cambelle. "The girl next to me looked at me and said that my tummy was fat."

While Kimmey fully admits that she went into full mama bear mode after hearing the news, she kept her cool.

"Oh really? And what did you say to her?"

"I told her that I'm not fat, I HAVE fat," said Cambelle. "And that everybody has fat. And I told her it's okay to have fat."

Shocked at how gracefully her kid handled the situation, Kimmey said that she did a proud mommy parenting dance.

"Wow Cambelle! I am SO proud of you for the way you handled that situation," said Kimmey. "Fat is not a bad word, I don't think she was trying to hurt your feelings. It was so brave of you to help her understand that all people have fat, but that no one IS fat. And that it doesn't make you a bad person if you have more or less of it. Did she have anything to say?"

"She just said 'oh, okay'" said Cambelle.

Talk about an effective way to stand up to bullies, right?

Kimmey left her followers with an important message: children aren't mean by nature.

"Children aren't born with hate inside them," she wrote. "They learn words from their environments and the things they see/hear, and they try them on for size. I can't prepare my daughter for all of life's situations, but I can help her to be a voice of compassion, humility and love."