Little Girl Talking About Trump as President
This Little Girl Asking Where Barack Obama Went Is the Hero We Need Right Now
Former President Barack Obama may be living his best life vacationing around Europe, but there are a lot of us out there wishing he was serving another term. Someone who really feels that way is Taylor, an adorable 5-year-old girl who is demanding answers about where Barack Obama went!
Taylor's mom posted a series of videos on Instagram, where she's relentlessly asking why there's someone else — cough, Donald Trump, cough — living in the White House.
"This all started because she wanted to know, Where did Barack Obama go? And where is the president's house. She is still mad 😂😂," her mom captioned the video above.
But Taylor didn't stop there, as she voiced her concerns over why Hillary Clinton wasn't the one to move in after Obama, "and why is she the loser?"
Once Taylor's mom tries to explain that Trump won the electoral college vote and actually more people voted for Clinton, she stops herself and says, "It's a long story."
She reminds her daughter that Trump is the one who lives in the White House, which was her original question, but Taylor is still not satisfied. "But why does he have to live there?" she asks.
Taylor made it very clear she doesn't want Trump living in the White House, she doesn't want him living in Texas, and most importantly, which she exclaims with a pout, "Well, I don't want him to be president, anyway."
Preach, Taylor.