16 Fall Maternity Essentials For Expecting Moms (That Are Actually Cute)

Fall is a tricky time for maternity clothes; the weather gets chilly, but your body will go through temperature changes on an hourly basis. Layering pieces will be your best friend. Whether you're looking for a pretty blouse, a practical dress, or comfortable jeans, we found autumnal essentials that are both useful and stylish. Even better is that they all come in at affordable prices. Take a look at our top choices and buy a few so you'll be feeling cute all season long.

Boohoo Maternity Carys Crepe Ruffle Hem Top
ASOS Smart Pencil Dress With Placement Print
H&M Mama Skinny Ankle Jeans
H&M Mama Shirt
Gap Maternity Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
Boohoo Maternity Evelyn Striped Sweater
ASOS Longline Parka With Parachute Strapping
Boohoo Maternity Mia Side-Split Top
H&M Mama Support Tights
Boohoo Maternity Nancy Hareem Jersey Pants
Madewell Maternity Skinny Crop Jeans
Loft Maternity Shimmer Ruffle Bell-Sleeve Tee
ASOS Nursing Wrap-Front Sweater With Bell Sleeve
Gap Maternity Tencel Shirt
ASOS Overall Jumpsuit in Jersey
Isabel Maternity Cold-Shoulder Ruffle Sweatshirt
