Birth Control Recall: Packaging Mistake Could Cause "Unintended" Pregnancies
Mibelas 24 FE Birth Control Recall

Birth Control Recall: Packaging Mistake Could Cause "Unintended" Pregnancies

If there's one thing you want to work like it should, it's your birth control. But a packaging mistake is sending fear down women's spines after Lupin Pharmaceuticals issued a birth control recall.

All Mibelas 24 FE birth control packets have been recalled because of a packaging mistake that could cause women to take the wrong pills. Due to the error, the plastic covering on the blister packs is rotated 180 degrees, which reverses the weekly tablet order. This means that women could accidentally take placebo pills during the first four days of the month instead of active tablets.

"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive tablets that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," a statement about the recall noted.

Due to the packaging mix-up, the lot numbers might not be visible, but the effected pills are labeled lot no. L600518. If you take Mibelas and aren't interested in having a baby, return your pills to the pharmacy immediately.

Image Source: Flickr user The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
