0
7 Misconceptions About Nannying You Should Never Say Out Loud

I nannied for the better part of three years, and I came out the other side of it with a lot of skills, parenting knowledge, and experiences that I never thought I'd get before having children of my own. A lot of people don't realize how difficult of a job nannying is — you have to keep a child that isn't yours alive day after day while also considering that everything you do affects one or two other adults to whom that child actually belongs. That being said, because most people don't understand how that type of working relationship feels, there are a few misconceptions about nannying that actually drive nannies themselves crazy, so I'm here to set the record straight.

Read through for seven things you should never say to a nanny's face if you know what's good for you.

That nannying is easy and you barely do anything all day.
That nannying isn't a "real" job.
That nannying is the best birth control ever.
That because you are a nanny you are willing to share how much you get paid.
That nannying is the same as babysitting.
That you must go nuts having to talk to kids all day.
That you must love that at least you get to leave the kids with their parents at the end of the day . . .
