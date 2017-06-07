 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
1 Badass Mom Just Delivered Her Own Baby Via C-Section
Babies
The Most Common Car Seat Mishaps New Parents Make
Kid Books and Music
Read Between the Lines: 10 Classic Kids' Books With Delightfully Subversive Subtext
Food and Activities
33 S'mores Recipes That Will Make Your Kids Go (Graham) Crackers
Smirnoff
This Mango Basil Tiki Fizz Is the Low-Cal Drink You'll Sip All Summer

Mom Delivers Her Own Baby Via C-Section

1 Badass Mom Just Delivered Her Own Baby Via C-Section

Sarah Toyer is no stranger to Cesarian births, as all four of her children were delivered via C-section. However, she didn't necessarily plan her births this way and after her first child's emergency C-section birth she felt very emotional over the experience.

"I felt like my body failed at giving birth and felt so robbed after going through so much just to end up having a C-section," Toyer told Babble. Desiring to be more involved in the birth of her fourth child, Spencer, she was determined to have a maternal assisted C-section, something that she was told would almost entirely depend on the surgeon on call the day she had her procedure.

"So, when the day came along we waited eight hours at the hospital, then I was standing there next to the surgeon scrubbing up just as she was," Toyer wrote in a post shared to the Birth Without Fear Facebook page. "Maybe half an hour later I was lying on the operating table watching my son's head being pulled from my womb. I reached down and put my hands under his arms and lifted the rest of him out of my own body. It was the most incredible thing I have ever done."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah is sharing her Spencer's delivery story to encourage other moms to be passionate about their birth plans, and says, "I highly recommend you stick to your guns about what birth you want!"

Related
I'm Not Ashamed of My 2 C-Sections, So Don't Try to Make Me Feel Bad
C-Sections: The Easy Way Out
This Viral Video Shows a Baby Delivering Itself During a C-Section!

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsBirth StoryC-Section
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Photography
This Is What a C-Section Really Looks Like
by Rebecca Gruber
Photo of Baby Born En Caul in Amniotic Sac
Pregnancy
You've Probably Never Seen a Baby Born Inside Its Amniotic Sac Before — and It's Breathtaking
by Kate Schweitzer
Can You Get FastPasses For Pandora World of Avatar?
Walt Disney World
by Kelsey Garcia
Car Seat LATCH System Weight Limits
Health and Safety
The 1 Car Seat Rule Even the Most Safety-Conscious Parent Doesn't Know
by Alessia Santoro
Why Going Down a Slide With Kids Is Dangerous
Kids
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds