ADVERTISEMENT
The 13 Moms You Meet on the PTA

The PTA can be a wonderful place. As an organization, it's tasked with raising money to support your children's school, so what could be bad about that? It's a place where parents can make friends — yet another embraceable trait. But it can also be the source of power struggles, hurt feelings, and genuine discord.

Whether you're a newbie or a past president, we're sure you'll recognize some of these personalities from your regular monthly meetings. Just be sure to save us a seat near the action at the next one!

The Martyr Mom
The Eternal President Mom
The Principal's Pet Mom
The Debbie Downer Mom
The Bake Sale Mom
The Chicken Little Mom
The Former CEO Mom
The Mom Too Busy Doing Nothing
The Best Friend Mom
The Cool Mom
The Runner-Up Mom
The Kimmy Schmidt Mom
The Totally Torn Mom
