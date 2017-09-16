 Skip Nav
Based on This Year's Trends, These 30 Names Will Be Among the Most Popular of 2018

Although the top five baby names for both boys and girls have remained basically unchanged for the last few years (hello, Emma and Liam!), according to some of the more lower-ranking most popular baby names listed for 2017, we think there will be a few monikers that may just upset the top slots in 2018. If you want a trendy and popular name for your baby but aren't looking to choose something that every other parent used in 2017, get ahead of next year's trends with our predictions — 30 names that are definitely popular and a bit mainstream but aren't the Noahs and Olivias of the bunch.

(If you're looking for something more unique, check out our favorite unique baby names.)

Ada
Amara
Arabella
Arya
Asher
Atticus
Aurora
Declan
Ellie
Ezra
Felix
Finn
Grayson
Hazel
Isla
Jasper
Kai
Leo
Levi
Lucy
Maeve
Mila
Nora
Penelope
Sebastian
Silas
Stella
Thea
Theodore
Xavier
