 Skip Nav
Staying Sane
These Brutally Honest Parenting Comics Will Crack You Up
Pregnancy
20 Creative Costumes For Expectant Mamas
Shopping Guide
You're Going to Lose It When You See These Adorable Pottery Barn Kids Costumes

Nick Lachey Cries About Having Premature Baby

You Can't Watch Nick Lachey Choking Up About His Premature Son Without Drowning in Tears

Last December, when Vanessa Lachey went into labor with her third child, she was terrified. She was only 29 weeks into her pregnancy and already in the hospital on mandated bed rest. Just like that, they rushed her into emergency surgery.

"I was on the operating bed and I looked up and I didn't know a single face, and I remembered thinking, 'I hope the baby's OK,' and 'Don't worry about me. Just make him OK,'" Vanessa said, wiping away tears, on a video that aired during this week's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

She called Nick to tell him to "get here as quick as you can," he said. When he recounted the birth of their premature son, he too choked back tears. "I was scared to see him because, I think, as a man you want to believe you can protect your kids, protect your wife," Nick said. "I never felt so helpless. There was nothing I could do."

Their son Phoenix — who is now 10 months old — made their "family whole." The touching video, in addition to plenty of tears shed, includes heart-wrenching photos from Phoenix's stay in the NICU as well as Vanessa's rumba performance to Nick's version of "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)."

We promise you won't be able to watch without shedding a few tears of your own.
Join the conversation
Touching StoriesParenting VideosVanessa LacheyPreemiesNick Lachey
Nostalgia
Remember When Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey Were Basically a Real-Life Barbie and Ken?
by Kelsie Gibson
Vanessa Lachey Baby Bump Instagram Photo Dec. 2016
Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Snuggling With Her Kids
by Caitlin Hacker
Are Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey Feuding on DWTS?
Vanessa Lachey
Are Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey Feuding on DWTS?
by Sen Ayané
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Photo of Son Phoenix February 2017
Celebrity Kids
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Son Looks Like an Angel in This New Photo
by Monica Sisavat
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Cute Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Have Such a Picture-Perfect Family
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds