17 Outdoor Craft Ideas Perfect For Sunny Days

Crafting doesn't have to be saved for days when it's too hot, cold, rainy, or snowy to leave the house. Even for cheerful days with perfect weather, there are a variety of exciting art projects that not only encourage kiddos to get outside and explore but are also better done in the fresh air (keeping the mess out of the house).

From adorable garden friends that add an extra pop of color to your flower beds to exciting water gun artwork unlike anything your kids have ever seen, check out these 17 clever Spring and Summer art projects perfect for every age.