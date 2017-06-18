Photos to Take of Children Every Month
The 10 Pictures You'll Want to Take of Your Tots Each Month
If you're anything like us, since you've had kids, you rarely put your camera down! While it's fun to simply snap away, I turned to mom and photographer Jennifer Little, founder of Fort Collins, CO-based Sugar Photography, to see what she considers to be the essential photos to take of her kids each month, ultimately creating a chronicle of her little ones' growth. Keep reading to see what she includes on her list!
Don't forget to take a picture of them sleeping! I love the sweet sleeping baby pics that I have of my little ones!