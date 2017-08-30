 Skip Nav
13 Hacks to Make a Mama's Morning Run Smoothly
These Father-Daughter Illustrations Are Sweet Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry
7 Misconceptions About Nannying You Should Never Say Out Loud

Pink Breastfeeding Her Son Instagram Photo July 2017

Pink's Badass Breastfeeding Selfie Is Proof That Moms Really Can Do It All

Jameson can multitask too #workflow @pamwiggy @kathyjeung

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Pink just provided yet another reason she's one of the most relatable moms out there. The "Just Like Fire" singer recently uploaded a breastfeeding selfie with her 6-month-old son, Jameson, but it was his multitasking abilities that she chose to highlight this time. "Jameson can multitask too #workflow," she captioned the photo of her son nursing and holding a makeup brush to her chest while she got dolled up for work. The adorable photo is one of the many precious moments Pink has shared of her family in between encouraging new moms to embrace their postbaby bodies. Never change, Pink!

