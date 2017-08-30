Pink Breastfeeding Her Son Instagram Photo July 2017
Pink's Badass Breastfeeding Selfie Is Proof That Moms Really Can Do It All
Pink just provided yet another reason she's one of the most relatable moms out there. The "Just Like Fire" singer recently uploaded a breastfeeding selfie with her 6-month-old son, Jameson, but it was his multitasking abilities that she chose to highlight this time. "Jameson can multitask too #workflow," she captioned the photo of her son nursing and holding a makeup brush to her chest while she got dolled up for work. The adorable photo is one of the many precious moments Pink has shared of her family in between encouraging new moms to embrace their postbaby bodies. Never change, Pink!