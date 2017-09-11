How to Support a Friend Dealing With Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression is a common, yet tremendously painful burden for many new moms. It's reported that as many as 20 percent of women experience some form of the condition after giving birth, but many never seek help or even talk about their struggle. While celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Adele have opened up about their own battles with postpartum depression, many women still feel shame about feeling so sad and helpless during what they assumed would be a time full of happiness and joy. Not only does postpartum depression affect the women struggling with it but it can also be difficult for their friends and family, who want to help but don't know where to start.

Keep reading for tips on how to support your friend or loved one suffering from postpartum depression.