 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Prepare to Melt in a Puddle — The Pottery Barn Halloween Costumes For Babies Have Arrived!

I'm at a loss for words. Pottery Barn Kids just released its brand-new baby costumes for Halloween, and they're so adorable, I can hardly take it. We're talking teeny-tiny puppies, unicorns, dragons, superheroes, mermaids, and more. Many of these costumes work for children from 0 to 24 months. Pottery Barn Kids is known for making high-quality costumes that will keep your little one cozy and comfortable. The retailer also designs them to be easy to get in and out of for diaper changes. But back to the cuteness: can you even handle it? Look through all of the options so you can see both the costumes and the lovable babies. If you're looking to buy one of these costumes, do it soon. These little gems are going to sell out fast . . . we know it.

Related
Are You Ready? Target Released Its Halloween Costumes For Kids — Here Are 12 Awesome Picks

Baby Unicorn Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Skunk Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Squirrel Woodland Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Elephant Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Flamingo Costume
$79
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Bunny Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Butterfly Fairy Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby White Kitty Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Dog Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Monkey Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Owl Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Panda Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Spider Costume
$29
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Dinosaur Costume
$49
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Bat Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Dr. Seuss's Thing 1 And Thing 2 Baby Costumes
$55
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Superhero Costume
$49
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Lion Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Mermaid Costume
$47
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Penguin Costume
$55
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Pumpkin Costume
$29
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Puppy Costume
$49
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Rainbow Costume
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Witch Tutu Costume
$49
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Dragon Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Lamb Costume
$59
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Ladybug Tutu Costume
$49
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Polar Bear Costume
$69
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Shark Costume
$39
from potterybarnkids.com
Buy Now
Baby Unicorn Costume
Baby Skunk Costume
Baby Squirrel Woodland Costume
Baby Elephant Costume
Baby Flamingo Costume
Baby Bunny Costume
Baby Butterfly Fairy Costume
Baby White Kitty Costume
Baby Dog Costume
Baby Monkey Costume
Baby Owl Costume
Baby Panda Costume
Baby Spider Costume
Baby Dinosaur Costume
Baby Bat Costume
Dr. Seuss's Thing 1 And Thing 2 Baby Costume
Baby Superhero Costume
Baby Lion Costume
Baby Mermaid Costume
Baby Penguin Costume
Baby Pumpkin Costume
Baby Puppy Costume
Baby Rainbow Costume
Baby Witch Tutu Costume
Baby Dragon Costume
Baby Lamb Costume
Baby Ladybug Tutu Costume
Baby Polar Bear Costume
Baby Shark Costume
Start Slideshow
Kid Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesBabiesHalloween
Shop Story
Read Story
Baby Unicorn Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Skunk Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Squirrel Woodland Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Elephant Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Flamingo Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$79
Baby Bunny Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Butterfly Fairy Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby White Kitty Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Dog Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Monkey Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Owl Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Panda Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Spider Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$29
Baby Dinosaur Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$49
Baby Bat Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Dr. Seuss's Thing 1 And Thing 2 Baby Costumes
from potterybarnkids.com
$55
Baby Superhero Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$49
Baby Lion Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Mermaid Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$47
Baby Penguin Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$55
Baby Pumpkin Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$29
Baby Puppy Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$49
Baby Rainbow Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$39
Baby Witch Tutu Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$49
Baby Dragon Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Lamb Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$59
Baby Ladybug Tutu Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$49
Baby Polar Bear Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$69
Baby Shark Costume
from potterybarnkids.com
$39
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds