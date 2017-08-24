Prepare to Melt in a Puddle — The Pottery Barn Halloween Costumes For Babies Have Arrived!

I'm at a loss for words. Pottery Barn Kids just released its brand-new baby costumes for Halloween, and they're so adorable, I can hardly take it. We're talking teeny-tiny puppies, unicorns, dragons, superheroes, mermaids, and more. Many of these costumes work for children from 0 to 24 months. Pottery Barn Kids is known for making high-quality costumes that will keep your little one cozy and comfortable. The retailer also designs them to be easy to get in and out of for diaper changes. But back to the cuteness: can you even handle it? Look through all of the options so you can see both the costumes and the lovable babies. If you're looking to buy one of these costumes, do it soon. These little gems are going to sell out fast . . . we know it.