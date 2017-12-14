20 Quick Elf on the Shelf Ideas, Because Who Has Time For This

Elf on the Shelf can be kind of addicting for parents. Coming up with elaborate scenes to surprise your kids with in the morning is a lot of fun . . . when you have the time. But we all know that most weeknights are filled with after-school activities, homework, dinner, and bedtime routines. Once your kids are snoozing, you probably barely have 20 minutes before you want to fall into bed. So what can you do when you're either crunched for time or just genuinely tired and over it? Well, thanks to your kids' healthy imaginations, you can do these insanely quick Elf on the Shelf ideas that will still spark magic in their hearts and a twinkle in their eyes. Keep reading for 20 great ideas, and then . . . relax.