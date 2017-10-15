Dinnertime Crunch: 26 Easy 30-Minute Meals For the Entire Family

Families's schedules are crazier than ever. Having a family dinner — one where everyone sits down together to eat and talk about their days — may sound daunting when juggling so many schedules, but it isn't impossible.

To accomplish the family dinner, we turned to some of our favorite celebrity chefs and restaurateurs — all parents themselves — to sneak a peek at the 30-minute meals they prepare for their own families. With chefs like Everyday Foods' Sarah Carey, Weelicious's Catherine McCord, Jessica Seinfeld, Michael Chiarello, and more sharing everything from tacos and paninis to grilled shrimp and pretzel-crusted chicken, we've got more than a month of school-night dinners right at your fingertips. Take a look, and then tell us which work best for your family!