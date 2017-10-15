 Skip Nav
Dinnertime Crunch: 26 Easy 30-Minute Meals For the Entire Family

Families's schedules are crazier than ever. Having a family dinner — one where everyone sits down together to eat and talk about their days — may sound daunting when juggling so many schedules, but it isn't impossible.

To accomplish the family dinner, we turned to some of our favorite celebrity chefs and restaurateurs — all parents themselves — to sneak a peek at the 30-minute meals they prepare for their own families. With chefs like Everyday Foods' Sarah Carey, Weelicious's Catherine McCord, Jessica Seinfeld, Michael Chiarello, and more sharing everything from tacos and paninis to grilled shrimp and pretzel-crusted chicken, we've got more than a month of school-night dinners right at your fingertips. Take a look, and then tell us which work best for your family!

Spaghetti With Tuna, Lemon, and Breadcrumbs
Turkey Sliders With Baked Potato Wedges
Mexican Skillet Casserole
Rosemary Chicken Under a "Brick"
Seitan Tacos
Simply Super Salmon Teriyaki
Baked Chicken Nuggets
Marinated Beef With Vegetables
Pork and Mango Stir-Fry
Cheesy Chicken Taquitos
Mozzarella and Tomato Panini
Egg Fried Rice
Pizza Balls
Parmesan-Crusted Tilapia
Middle Eastern Chicken Burgers
Couscous Salad With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Mint
Red Beans and Cauliflower Rice
Simple Chicken and Tomatoes Skillet
Gnocchi Alfredo with Mushrooms
Grilled Corn Poblano Panzanella
Honey Mustard Baked Fish
Thyme Pork Chops with Sundried Tomato Zucchini Noodles
Creamy Parmesan Chicken and Mushrooms
Shrimp Scampi
Southwest Taco Pizza
Creamy Sausage Tortellini with Spinach
