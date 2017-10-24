 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
Parenting
30 Questions to Ask Your Kid Instead of "How Was Your Day?"
Kid Shopping
The Most Comfortable Sneaker Brand Just Launched a Line For Your Kids

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving 2017

16 Restaurants That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving nearly here, it's a good time to point out that more than an estimated 10 percent of Americans (over 33 million people) eat their holiday meals at a restaurant. So it's no wonder that so many national restaurant chains stay open to serve up some turkey and pie to patrons.

Whether you're too busy to plan a feast for your loved ones or you simply want to take a well-earned holiday off from all the preparations, here's a list of some of the most popular restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Just be sure to check with your restaurant beforehand because hours will vary by location.

  • Applebee's
  • Black Angus Steakhouse
  • Bob Evans
  • Boston Market
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Denny's
  • Golden Corral
  • IHOP
  • Luby's
  • Maggiano's Little Italy
  • McCormick & Schmick's
  • Romano's Macaroni Grill
  • Ruth's Chris Steak House
  • Smith & Wollensky
  • TGI Friday's
  • Waffle House
Image Source: Flickr user Mike Mozart
Join the conversation
ThanksgivingHoliday
Thanksgiving
7 Ways to Give Back and Make an Impact on Thanksgiving
by Kathryn McLamb
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe
Get the Dish
A Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte That Rivals Starbucks's
by Brandi Milloy
Alcohol-Filled Christmas Ornaments
Decor Shopping
Drink — I Mean, Deck — the Halls With These Alcohol-Filled Ornaments
by Kelsey Garcia
Selena Gomez's Coach Holiday Campaign
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Next Coach Campaign Is Here, and It Comes With Great Style Advice
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Spade Champagne Jewelry
Holiday
Let's Pop Bottles! Kate Spade's New Champagne Line Will Be on Your Holiday Wish List
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds