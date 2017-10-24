16 Restaurants That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving nearly here, it's a good time to point out that more than an estimated 10 percent of Americans (over 33 million people) eat their holiday meals at a restaurant. So it's no wonder that so many national restaurant chains stay open to serve up some turkey and pie to patrons.

Whether you're too busy to plan a feast for your loved ones or you simply want to take a well-earned holiday off from all the preparations, here's a list of some of the most popular restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Just be sure to check with your restaurant beforehand because hours will vary by location.