16 Restaurants That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day
With Thanksgiving nearly here, it's a good time to point out that more than an estimated 10 percent of Americans (over 33 million people) eat their holiday meals at a restaurant. So it's no wonder that so many national restaurant chains stay open to serve up some turkey and pie to patrons.
Whether you're too busy to plan a feast for your loved ones or you simply want to take a well-earned holiday off from all the preparations, here's a list of some of the most popular restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Just be sure to check with your restaurant beforehand because hours will vary by location.
- Applebee's
- Black Angus Steakhouse
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny's
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Luby's
- Maggiano's Little Italy
- McCormick & Schmick's
- Romano's Macaroni Grill
- Ruth's Chris Steak House
- Smith & Wollensky
- TGI Friday's
- Waffle House
