 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah's 2017 Favorite Things List Has Arrived! See All of the Spectacular Gift Ideas Now
Food and Activities
20 Hearty and Healthy Crockpot Recipes For Cold Days
Food and Activities
22 Ground Beef Recipes to Try This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes

A home addition often feels like the only solution when it comes to creating more space in your home, but when you consider the cost, permits, and sheer inconvenience that construction entails, you might think again. Well, if you have a yard — even a small one — there might be a better way to gain the extra space you so desperately need (physically and emotionally) when your in-laws come to visit: a tiny house.

Related
This Is Not a Joke: You Can Now Buy a Tiny House on Amazon

Wheelhaus, maker of turnkey tiny homes, has just released the RoadHaus Wedge RV. This 160- to 240-square-foot abode offers a compact yet sophisticated living solution perfect for a guesthouse, home office, or swanky she-shed. There's a bedroom, full bath, and kitchen, and the larger models have a deck for indoor-outdoor living. After you see the gallery ahead, you'll agree that even the pickiest of in-laws couldn't complain about these accommodations! All you need are utility hookups, a plot of about 10.5 feet-by-38 feet of lawn, and at least $76,000. Admittedly, it's expensive . . . but it's a heck of a lot cheaper (not to mention more convenient) than most home additions!

This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tiny HomesTiny Houses
Facebook
It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Nursing Blanket Image Pulled From Facebook
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds