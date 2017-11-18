This Tiny House Fits in Your Backyard and Is the Solution to All Your Visiting-In-Laws Woes

A home addition often feels like the only solution when it comes to creating more space in your home, but when you consider the cost, permits, and sheer inconvenience that construction entails, you might think again. Well, if you have a yard — even a small one — there might be a better way to gain the extra space you so desperately need (physically and emotionally) when your in-laws come to visit: a tiny house.

Wheelhaus, maker of turnkey tiny homes, has just released the RoadHaus Wedge RV. This 160- to 240-square-foot abode offers a compact yet sophisticated living solution perfect for a guesthouse, home office, or swanky she-shed. There's a bedroom, full bath, and kitchen, and the larger models have a deck for indoor-outdoor living. After you see the gallery ahead, you'll agree that even the pickiest of in-laws couldn't complain about these accommodations! All you need are utility hookups, a plot of about 10.5 feet-by-38 feet of lawn, and at least $76,000. Admittedly, it's expensive . . . but it's a heck of a lot cheaper (not to mention more convenient) than most home additions!