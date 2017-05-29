9 Nonnegotiable Rules of Raising a Toddler

Welcome to toddlerhood, the magical time span where your tiny bundle of joy suddenly becomes a little person and makes lots of bittersweet gains — like mobility (I hope you're wearing your running shoes) and an opinion (I hope you're a professionally trained negotiator). You want them to reach those milestones, of course, but why does it have to be so freaking hard?

Toddlers are not for the faint of heart, though raising them will be a smidge easier if you follow these nonnegotiable rules:



Carry snacks. Everywhere. Sure, your bag will start to resemble a 7-11, but when you're dealing with a toddler, it's imperative to have an arsenal of snacks at the ready. They're handy for distractions, for those times when you're out just a little past lunch time, and for keeping miniature mouths busy when they (loudly) say things like, "LOOK! THAT MAN IS FAT LIKE SANTA CLAUS!" Carry wipes. Everywhere. Toddlers are almost always sticky and/or crusty — regardless of whether or not they're in the vicinity of anything else sticky and/or crusty. Forget the wipes and you'll find yourself in Target with a kid who looks like you dug him from the dumpster out back, getting his sticky, crusty funk all over your cart. Expect irrationality. Did you ever hear the story of the parent who successfully reasoned with a toddler? No? That's because there isn't one. They will be devastated because you cut up their banana incorrectly and there's no way to put it back together. They will turn into the Incredible Hulk because their favorite blanket is in the wash. No toddler has ever said, "Oh, you can't put my banana back together because it's impossible? That's cool." They will expect you to move heaven and earth, and then be furious when you can't, no matter how calmly you attempt to explain it.



Expect some serious side-eye from strangers. At some point — it's inevitable — you'll find yourself maneuvering through grocery store aisles with a bawling, snot-nosed, red-faced, tear-streaked toddler in tow. Maybe it's because they're tired or hungry. Maybe it's because you forgot to let them push the button that automatically opens the door (how dare you!). Whatever the reason, you'll be the unfortunate recipient of scathing glances from people who aren't currently wrangling a cranky crumb-snatcher. A key point to remember during this situation: anybody who has ever raised a child knows that your kid is not a brat, just a toddler, so if they're glaring, they clearly don't get it. Schedule everything around naptime. To minimize the chances of the aforementioned public meltdowns, your entire life should ideally revolve around your toddler's nap. Doctor's appointment? Pencil it in when your little one is fresh as a daisy. Grocery shopping? Do it early, before that postlunch sleepiness creeps in. Breaking your arm? You'd better hope it doesn't happen during those prime napping hours. Because a tired toddler is a tiny tyrant. Don't freak out over their eating habits. Sometimes — for months at a stretch — your toddler will dutifully eat yogurt and grapes and whatever you put in front of them. And other times, they'll eat . . . air. And maybe some stale cereal bits from under the couch cushion. Or they'll decide to only like beige foods for a very long time. But don't worry: this is normal. Weird, yes, but normal. They will continue to grow and develop despite their ridiculously picky palates, and pretty soon the (dinner) tables will turn and you'll be astonished by your little bottomless pit.