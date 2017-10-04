 Skip Nav
18 Signs That Prove Your Partner Is an Amazing Parent
Instead of a Cake Smash, This Little Girl Went in on Some Tacos For an Adorable Photoshoot
My Sister Is Nothing Like Me — and That's Why She's My Best Friend
30 New Toys of 2017 That Will Teach Your Kids Valuable STEAM Skills

Play is important for kids of all ages, and learning through play has become increasingly easy, thanks to toys that encourage STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) concepts. From learning how to code to building their own droid or robot, there are so many STEM toys and kits that were released this year, all of which aim to teach children of all ages valuable skills.

Ahead, our new favorite toys that we can't wait to gift this holiday season.

Parker: Your Augmented Reality Bear
LittleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit
Lego Boost Creative Toolbox
Alex Toys Spa DIY Bath Bombs Kit
Alex Toys Future Coders Bunny Trails
Crayola Magic Scene Creator Activity Set
Dr. Microbe Science Speed Logic Board Game
Hexbug VEX Robotics Crossfire Airplane Launcher Construction Kit
Educational Insights Smash Pong!
Safe Breaker Board Game
Kamigami Robots — Ladybug
Gears! Gears! Gears! Space Explorers Building Set
Hello Barbie Hologram
Learning Resources Count & Build TotBot
M.A.X Robotic Interactive Toy With Artificial Intelligence
Go Gelato Logic Race Game For Kids
Lego Architecture Arc de Triomphe
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach 'n Tag Movi
Let's Go Code! Activity Set
Spy Code Break Free Board Game
Dance Code Disney Princess Belle
Hexbug Vex Explorers Rescue Division
Dr. Beaker Science Speed Logic Board Game
3Doodler Start Robotics-Themed 3D Printing Pen Set
Barbie Fundamental Chemistry Set
K'Nex Imagine Power & Play Motorized Building Set Building Kit
VEX Robotics Minotaur
Remote-Control Machines: Construction Vehicles
Rube Goldberg — The Acrobat Challenge
Digiloom Starter Kit
