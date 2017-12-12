 Skip Nav
7 Reasons You Absolutely NEED to Take Your Kiddo to See Wonder

When we heard that Lionsgate was making one of our all-time favorite books, Wonder, into a movie, we were over the moon. Raquel J. Palacio's story has become one of those exceedingly rare inspirational films that both kids and adults will think about well-after the theater doors close behind them.

The story follows the life of Auggie Pullman, a little boy with rare facial birth defects who's on the brink of starting fifth grade at a private school after being home-schooled his entire life. Viewers get an inside look at what it's like for Auggie to go through life looking "different" than everyone else, but also, they learn how at the end of the day we're really not that different from each other at all.

Wonder puts important themes — some that few adults can even wrap their heads around — completely into terms children can actually understand. The plot teaches little ones (and acts as a swift reminder for parents!) the importance of morality, being kind, and showing forgiveness.

Plus, you'll completely fall in love with the cast. Jacob Tremblay stars as Auggie and Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson gave an emotional, unforgettable performance as his parents. And Daveed Diggs (yes, one of the original members of the Hamilton cast) delivers in a big way as his teacher.

If you still need a reason to bring your brood to see the movie, we've got seven for you. Read through to get the full rundown.

It touches on difficult topics without being too heavy.
Your kids will learn that no challenge is too big to overcome.
Via's storyline gives a much-needed perspective on the siblings of children with disabilities.
Mandy Patinkin is the easily the greatest principal of all time.
It teaches children the importance of standing up for what you believe in.
There's enough hilarious back-and-forth banter between Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts to last a lifetime.
Kids will learn that you should always be kinder than necessary.
