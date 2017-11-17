 Skip Nav
This Crazy Popular Electric Toothbrush Will Be Half Off on Black Friday — and It's Rose Gold!

Sonicare Toothbrush Sale

This Crazy Popular Electric Toothbrush Will Be Half Off on Black Friday — and It's Rose Gold!

There are so many insane Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, it's hard to keep track, but we found one that's worth the wait. We just discovered that the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush ($99, originally $220), will be on sale for just $99 on Amazon on Black Friday! If that's not a killer deal, we don't know what is.

I received one of these toothbrushes for Christmas two years ago, and brushing my teeth has never felt the same. It leaves my mouth with a silky-smooth clean feeling that a regular brush has never achieved.

In case you need more convincing, it comes in six different color choices, including black, pink, blue, and yes, even rose gold. It features five different brush speeds, which can help remove more plaque than a manual toothbrush. You also get a pretty glass tumbler for storage that doubles as charger, three different brush heads, and a USB-charging travel case (making it travel-friendly). What more could you want from a toothbrush? Snag this deal before it's too late.

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Rechargeable Toothbrush
$99
from amazon.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
