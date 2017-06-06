Summer Grilled Chicken Recipes
17 Grilled Chicken Recipes to Throw on the BBQ For Your Family This Summer
Photo 1 of 18
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
17 Grilled Chicken Recipes to Throw on the BBQ For Your Family This Summer
Beat the heat by leaving your oven off this Summer and mixing up your family's dinner routine with some delicious grilled chicken recipes that can be thrown straight onto the BBQ. From pastas and salads to tacos and skewers, there are a bunch of different ways to spruce up a chicken breast for a family dinner al fresco.
Scroll through for 17 recipes we can't wait to make for our families this Summer.