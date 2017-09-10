16 Surprising Things That'll Happen During Your Hospital Birth

They say nothing can prepare you for childbirth, but that doesn't mean you can't at least prepare for the moments surrounding it, namely those two-ish days spent in the hospital. Only after my short stint — which, granted, felt like an eternity — did I learn enough to successfully navigate nurses, dodge visiting hours, and loot the supply closet. So, get your go-bag packed and read on for a guide to mastering the neonatal version of office politics.