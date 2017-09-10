 Skip Nav
16 Surprising Things That'll Happen During Your Hospital Birth

They say nothing can prepare you for childbirth, but that doesn't mean you can't at least prepare for the moments surrounding it, namely those two-ish days spent in the hospital. Only after my short stint — which, granted, felt like an eternity — did I learn enough to successfully navigate nurses, dodge visiting hours, and loot the supply closet. So, get your go-bag packed and read on for a guide to mastering the neonatal version of office politics.

You'll Sweat Buckets
You'll Get Contractions . . . After You've Given Birth
There's a Delivery Mirror
Resist Spending a Fortune on Newborn Photos
"Rooming In" Might Suck
You Won't Be Able to Tell Your Baby Apart
Your Partner Will Probably See Everything
Your Support Team Might Need Support
Your Baby Won't Cry the Very First Second of Life
Don't Panic Over the Paperwork
Your Stomach Might Gross You Out
You Won't Want All Those Visitors After All
Your Nurses Will Bother You a Lot
No One Tells You What to Do
Don't Overthink That Fancy Homecoming Outfit
Take Everything Not Bolted Down
