These Are the 32 Books From Your Childhood That Your Kids Should Have
7 Scientifically Backed Reasons Being Outside Is Good For Kids
This Mom's Hilarious Cartoons About Pregnancy Problems Will Be the Funniest Thing You See All Day
7 Things Your Kids Need to See You Do Every Day to Feel Loved

Between busy schedules, daily routines, and blurs of life events, days spent with our families have a tendency to tumble into months and years faster than we realize, and without showing any signs of slowing. Although we as parents know that we unconditionally love our children more than life itself, it may take a bit of effort to show that emotion and ensure that your child feels safe, happy, and loved in the midst of the everyday chaos that many of us experience.

Read through for seven little things you can do every day to make sure your kids feel the love no matter what.

Make an effort to have some one-on-one time.
Put your phone down for them.
Let them be a witness to the love in your other relationships.
Listen intently.
Show them tough love.
Laugh out loud.
Say those three magic words.
