40 Things Moms Do Every Single Day
No two mothers are exactly the same — much like the sticky fingerprints we wipe off of the front of the fridge on a daily basis. But even though our parenting styles come in all different forms, we actually all have a lot of things in common. Whether we're urban or rural, young or old, have one child or are approaching "Old Lady in a Shoe" status (you know, the one who had "so many children she didn't know what to do?"), we can all relate to these 40 things moms do every day.
- Offer assistance/have a conversation from the toilet.
- Fantasize about being alone for five . . .freaking . . .minutes!
- Caffeinate.
- Agonize over what to make for any given meal.
- Worry about whether everyone is getting all their vitamins.
- Worry about kids getting too much screen time.
- Use technology to pacify kids.
- Think, "I JUST cleaned that!"
- Think, "Ugh, how long has it been since I cleaned that?"
- Trip over or step on something we didn't leave on the floor.
- Gripe about tripping over or stepping on something we didn't leave on the floor.
- Clean up a mess that "nobody else saw."
- Mentally organize calendar of upcoming events.
- Wonder if any events are being forgotten.
- Wish there were events we could just cross off the list.
- Die a little inside at the prospect of folding and putting away more laundry.
- Wonder if laundry is an absolute necessity or if we can let it slide for just a little bit longer.
- Wonder if kids are clean enough to go without a bath, just for tonight.
- Think, "My kids are the best!"
- Think, "OMG, THESE KIDS ARE DRIVING ME CRAZY!"
- Issue instructions.
- Repeat instructions.
- Repeat instructions.
- Repeat instructions REALLY LOUDLY.
- Say, "If I have to repeat myself ONE MORE TIME . . ."
- Issue threats.
- Marvel at just how much food the kids plow through, and how quickly, considering they regularly turn noses up at dinner selections.
- Add a bazillion items to the grocery list (and contemplate taking out a second mortgage).
- Wonder, "Why do I even bother?" in reference to cooking/cleaning.
- Lecture about the importance of finishing homework while secretly cussing homework.
- Discover boogers on walls or skid-marked undies or unflushed toilets and think about how gross kids are.
- Absentmindedly say "mm-hmm" when our kids talk while we're in the middle of something.
- Find things in our purses that aren't even ours.
- Hum along to a kids' show theme song or YouTube ditty.
- Think about how tired we are.
- Secretly eat something our kids don't know about.
- Say no at least 15 times.
- Tell our kids to go to bed because sleep is important.
- Stay up way too late wrapping up loose ends and trying to have me time.
- Fall into bed and think about everything we have to do tomorrow.
