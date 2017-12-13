 Skip Nav
Having These 17 Things in Common With Your Partner Can Make Your Relationship Stronger
Having These 17 Things in Common With Your Partner Can Make Your Relationship Stronger

When it comes to relationships, having a bit of difference and distance is pretty important, as it lets each individual have a sense of independence, but if you're too far apart when it comes to core values and goals, your relationship can turn complicated. Little things don't matter, of course. If your partner isn't into reading or taking your kids to every Disney Pixar movie the minute it comes out, it's no big deal. If there's a difference in opinion on how to raise your children or where to live, though, it can definitely create tension. Here are a few things that you and your partner should do your best to agree on (or at least reach compromise on) so your partnership remains smooth, realistically successful, and truly enjoyable.

A Vision of the Future
The Ability to Always Be Yourself
The Capacity to Admit When You're Wrong
The Same Sense of Morality
An Emotional Connection
A Financial Plan
Personal Goals
A Similar Sex Drive
A Wish to Make Couple Time Work
A Family Plan
A Set of Sex Ground Rules
A Slightly Similar Eating Schedule
Your Level of Commitment
A Respect For Each Other's Political Views
A Sense of Humor
An Understanding of Each Other's Religion
A Sense of Ambition
