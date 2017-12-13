Having These 17 Things in Common With Your Partner Can Make Your Relationship Stronger

When it comes to relationships, having a bit of difference and distance is pretty important, as it lets each individual have a sense of independence, but if you're too far apart when it comes to core values and goals, your relationship can turn complicated. Little things don't matter, of course. If your partner isn't into reading or taking your kids to every Disney Pixar movie the minute it comes out, it's no big deal. If there's a difference in opinion on how to raise your children or where to live, though, it can definitely create tension. Here are a few things that you and your partner should do your best to agree on (or at least reach compromise on) so your partnership remains smooth, realistically successful, and truly enjoyable.