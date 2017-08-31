 Skip Nav
Family Life
4 Signs You're Burnt Out as a Mom
Pregnancy
16 Reasons Being Pregnant Now Is So Much Better Than in the 1980s
Pregnancy
You've Probably Never Seen a Baby Born Inside Its Amniotic Sac Before — and It's Breathtaking
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom

Ah, royals . . . they're just like us! OK, maybe not, but there is something truly universal about raising kids that means it doesn't matter if you are the Duchess of Cambridge — you're still going to have your fair share of struggles. Kate Middleton may always seem poised and put together, but as every mom knows, parenting is hard.

Scroll through for 15 times Kate was just like every other mom trying to raise kids.

Related
34 Kate Middleton Mom Moments That Will Melt Your Heart
30 Parents Who Totally Have the Whole Parenting Humor Thing Down
23 Parenting Moments That You'll Look Back On and Laugh

When she had to field rogue and angry hair pulls.
When she watched her child hilariously struggle with a new concept, like bubble-blowing.
When she had to pry an inanimate object out of a baby's mouth.
When she had to give her son a pep talk so he wouldn't lose it in the middle of something important.
When she had to dress and redress her toddler a million times.
When she up and left her crying toddler to her partner because she just could not deal.
When she feigned excitement about her child's new and temporary plaything . . .
When she put great effort into her family's appearance only to find that something, of course, went wrong.
When she had to remind her excited child to thank someone for a gift they received.
When she acted like the thing her kid was doing was 10 times more amazing than it was.
When she answered the "Mom, look at that!" call for the millionth time.
When she glowed watching the world through her child's eyes.
When she wanted a simple family photo but her child had different ideas.
When she looked at someone offering to entertain her child with skeptical disbelief.
When she looked lovingly at her partner interacting with their child.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kate MiddeltonStaying SaneThe RoyalsParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
William and Harry at Princess Diana Garden Kensington Palace
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
Raising Caring Kids
Parenting
If You Want to Raise Good Kids, Harvard Researchers Suggest These 7 Tips
by Alessia Santoro
The Most Common Parenting Mistakes
Parenting
I'm a Family Psychologist and These Are the 20 Most Common Parenting Mistakes I See
by Fatherly
Most Beautiful Childbirth Photos
Photography
The 35 Most Gorgeous Birth Photos Ever Taken
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds