8 Tips For Teaching Your Kid How to Swim Like a Fish

With Summer fast approaching and pool covers being tossed aside with joy all over the country, it's definitely the time to talk to your kids about pool safety, and — if they haven't already learned — to teach them how to swim. You could send your kid to swimming classes or do it right in your own backyard or community pool (using videos, if needed) — either way, these eight tips will help your child become a better swimmer and decrease the chances of a water accident this Summer.