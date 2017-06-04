 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Tips For Teaching Your Kid How to Swim Like a Fish
Family Travel
25 Shockingly Easy Ways For Families to Save Money on Disney Trips
Parenting Videos
You're Going to Weep at This Dad's Reaction to Seeing His Son For the First Time
Parenting
Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
8 Tips For Teaching Your Kid How to Swim Like a Fish

With Summer fast approaching and pool covers being tossed aside with joy all over the country, it's definitely the time to talk to your kids about pool safety, and — if they haven't already learned — to teach them how to swim. You could send your kid to swimming classes or do it right in your own backyard or community pool (using videos, if needed) — either way, these eight tips will help your child become a better swimmer and decrease the chances of a water accident this Summer.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyKid ActivitiesEducationalOutdoor ActivitiesSwimming
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
The Ultimate Best Friends Bucket List
by Hilary White
Little Girl Does an Oil Change
Toddlers
This 3-Year-Old Girl Knows How to Do an Oil Change and We Hate Adulting
by Perri Konecky
Harmful Sunscreens to Avoid Buying For Kids
Summer
The Most Dangerous Sunscreens For Kids (and They're Probably Hiding in Your Beach Bag)
by Alessia Santoro
Snow Activities For Kids
Kid Shopping
11 Things to Do With Your Kids in the Snow
by Rebecca Gruber
Boy Flung From California Water Slide
Little Kids
The Jaw-Dropping Moment 1 Boy Was Flung Off a Newly Opened Water Slide
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds