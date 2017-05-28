 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Toddler Hilariously Scolds Her Dad After He Leaves the Toilet Seat Up Again
Parenting
3-Year-Olds Are Kinda the Worst and Here's Why
Family Travel
The Best 40 Disney World Tips From Moms Who Go All the Time — Floridians!
Celebrity Moms
Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day

Toddler Scolds Her Dad For Not Putting the Toilet Seat Down

Toddler Hilariously Scolds Her Dad After He Leaves the Toilet Seat Up Again

"How many times do I have to tell you — when you put the [toilet] seat up . . . to put it down for me?!"

If you're a woman who's ever lived with a man, you've probably asked this question in some variation what feels like hundreds of times. Although Bradlee Rae Hayes is just a toddler, she's already realized the frustrating struggles that come with the toilet seat being left up. The adorable toddler hits her dad, Jeremiah, with the hard facts: "I don't want to [put it down], I just want you to do it. Listen to me — when you're done with the potty . . . you need to put [the seat] down for the girls."

Can we get a slow clap for Bradlee?

Related
25 Images That Will Make You Feel Better About Your Kids Today
21 Completely Inappropriate Things That Real Kids Said in Public
Hilarious and Heartwarming Notes From Moms
Join the conversation
Parenting VideosToddlersParenting HumorViral Videos
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby
by Jessica Ayers
Best Kids' Birthday Party Ideas
Food and Activities
120 Kids' Birthday Party Themes to Celebrate Your Child's Big Day
by Rebecca Gruber
Quiet Workout | 10-Minute Strength Training
Class Fitsugar
The Quiet At-Home Workout That Crushes Calories
by Anna Renderer
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names
by Leah Rocketto
Struggles of Parenting Toddlers
Toddlers
WTF 3-Year-Olds?!
by Lauren Turner
Little Girl Talking About Trump as President
Little Kids
by Perri Konecky
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
by Brandi Milloy
Classic '80s Baby Names
Baby Names
You Haven't Heard These '80s Baby Names in Ages, but You're Going to Want to Use Them
by Alessia Santoro
Doctor Speaks Out at Anti-Vaxxer Documentary Screening
Parenting Videos
by Kate Schweitzer
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Recipe
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share with Olaf in Summer
by Megan Lutz
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
Extended Breastfeeding Photo Series
Toddlers
Mom's Photography Project Is Normalizing Breastfeeding in the Most Stunning Way
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds