12 Things I Wish Non-Food-Allergy Moms Understood
Quite simply: moms of kids with food allergies live in a different reality than those whose kids can eat anything, anytime. It's just the truth. It's hard to explain the fear that comes with learning that a smidgen of peanut butter, a single sesame seed, or a bite of a cupcake could be fatal for your child. I also know it's equally hard to empathize unless you're dealing with it yourself — I never got it until my son was diagnosed with a life-threatening food allergy. You may not always get it either, but being more understanding never did any harm, so check out a few things that I wish nonallergy moms understood a little better.
I agree with your lovely post but is it so wrong to teach our children empathy and understanding for others? Reasonable accommodations should be made so all can enjoy school activities and parties safely and without being singled out.
Kids aren't going to die if they can't have peanut butter 5 x a week-but some kids might die if they even inhale it. Peanut butter can stay home. It is not unreasonable for schools to be peanut and fish free-these are huge anaphylaxsis triggers for many many children and adults. Thank Monsato and GMO's for changing our foods chemical make-up and increasing allergy rates.
I glad to accommodate another child's safety. My kids have no allergies. There is a child in my daughters kindergarden that has severe contact allergy to nuts & dairy. She will & has gone into anaphylactic shock in the past (not in classroom - at home) just from residue contact. My reaction is not "I'm inconvenienced" but rather fear. I don't want to be the cause of her harm and have to believe lots of moms of non-allergy kids feel this way. We have plenty of fun outside the classroom for birthdays, I don't care about having to work around the allergy when in the classroom.
You know, I was on the fence about this food allergy thing. I had to read a few comments to really get some perspective about it.
My daughter has a slight mold allergy. I'm pretty sure that's unavoidable.
My best friend, like a sister really, has severe allergies: latex, any stinging animal like bees and jellyfish. Aloe. That last one it the worst because aloe is in everything. Tissue, dish soap, body care products. When she comes to my house, she knows we sometimes use toilet paper with aloe in it. She buys her own if we have it around. We found out 2 Christmases ago her son has the allergy. Poor boy found out the hard way. She teaches her son to ask the teacher if there is aloe in the tissue at her desk. The teacher, last year, on many occasions, didn't even bother to make sure tissue was aloe free before letting him use it. She'd just look at the box, which has no label most of the time, and say "no, it doesn't have aloe". So my nephew would have a raw face from exposure. At the time, he couldn't keep tissue stored at his desk, since back packs weren't allowed near them, and I'm unsure of the other reason. I'll ask her next time we chat, how she's handling it this year. I do know that she doesn't ask for special accommodations for her son like having parents buy aloe free soaps and tissues for the classroom. Gods forbid if he touches a student who used aloe products. She takes responsibility for HER son.
When my daughter was a cancer patient trying to go to school, her 504 had personal accommodations. The only thing we asked is that the school enforced their already in place rule about sick kids staying home, and immediately informing us of severe communicable disease exposure so we could keep OUR kid home, since her immune system was compromised. Luckily we never needed to resort to the latter. And we never asked for special rules to be made.
It's a fine line, this allergy issue. It's all about communication. I really don't feel a school should restrict the majority, because of a few. It's the parents responsibility to make sure their allergy child has what they need. If my kid wants to pack a PBJ on wheat bread for lunch, she should be able to. The world is full of potential allergen exposure. So now, we are teaching our kids that they are entitled to accommodations as adults? So if they're on a subway train, or plane, and someone is eating peanuts, that person has to put their food away because of the one with allergies? Do you really think that will bode well with some? Parents, teach your kids to be responsible for their own well being. Stop teaching your kids to grow up feeling entitled to special treatment because of their personal issues.
She didn't say her baked goods had no potential allergens, she said she knows what is in them. Presumably she knows she put wheat in them, so if you asked her if they contained wheat, she'd be able to tell you. And if she knew ahead of time she could use something else.
Even if that is true, which is unclear, there doesn't seem to be any way of predicting who is going to have allergic kids or not. You can't ban EVERYONE from reproducing!
Lentil soup, beans and rice, vegetable soup (pureed), rice, other meats, fruit... for calcium make sure he's getting leafy greens. I'm sure there must be some rice-based creamer to add creaminess and smooth texture to them.
Fortunately, my son has never presented any allergies yet. But, I am very much aware of how serious allergens are. For me, simply walking outside when grass is being mowed can stir up my allergies. Spring is a nightmare for me with all the pollen. I'm also allergic to codfish. I grew up with a boy down the street that was allergic to dairy, soy, wheat, peanuts, and eggs. Life for him was tough. He had to be on a special diet and was homeschooled just to avoid the dangers of an allergic reaction of contaminated food. Even my own mother was ignorant to the parents. But I grew to be more understanding. At the beginning of each school year, I ask if there are any children in my son's classroom or if the teachers have any food allergens I should be made aware of before I bring in any snacks. The attitude your child your problem is just completely unnecessary and very much the beginning of a serious problem.