We Have 26 Unique Holiday Gifts — You Won't Believe What We Found

Sometimes you feel compelled to do more during the gift-giving season than just hand someone a pair of socks and a new lip balm. You want to see them "ooh" and "ahh," and then you likely want to see them rush to use the thing you've just given them. So whether you have a displaced New Yorker on your hands who is itching for some piece of home or a diehard Game of Thrones fan who already has every t-shirt they'd ever need, we have 26 holiday gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. And yours.

Ed Sheeran Mug
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Katz's 3-Course Dinner For 4
$125
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Aqua Notes
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Me? Sarcastic? Never. Art Print
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Game of Thrones Parody Inspired Decal
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Prince Harry Socks
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Schylling
Pac-Man Retro Arcade Game
$25
from RONROBINSON.com
Buy Now See more Schylling Games & Puzzles
Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
ban.do Agenda Starter Pack
$22
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Clothes and Shoes
Game of Thrones 2015 Red Blend
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Funny Wine Socks
$11
from etsy.com
Buy Now
west elm
Crosley Cruiser Record Players
$79
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Lighting
Funko Pop doll
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Target Drinkware
Silver One - Copper - Pineapple Shaped Shot Glasses - 4oz - Set of 2
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Drinkware
Succulent Sleep Mask
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Decorative Door Mat
$45
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Pack-N-Wipe Compact Towels
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Impossible Project X UO Custom Color One Step Camera
$139
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Vases
Bedside Smartphone Vase
$32
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Vases
Unicorn Light My Life Slippers
$45
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
View Master
$20
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
Kerber's Farm Classic Apple Pie
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Clean/Dirty AF Standing Laundry Bag Hamper
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories
Unicorn Bath Bombs
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
REVOLVE Makeup
Pinch Provisions I Don't Sweat, I Sparkle Fitness Kit.
$24
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Makeup
Finger Guard
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
funny graphic tee
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
