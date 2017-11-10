We Have 26 Unique Holiday Gifts — You Won't Believe What We Found

Sometimes you feel compelled to do more during the gift-giving season than just hand someone a pair of socks and a new lip balm. You want to see them "ooh" and "ahh," and then you likely want to see them rush to use the thing you've just given them. So whether you have a displaced New Yorker on your hands who is itching for some piece of home or a diehard Game of Thrones fan who already has every t-shirt they'd ever need, we have 26 holiday gifts that are sure to put a smile on their face. And yours.