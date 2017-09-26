10 Surprisingly Weird Side Effects of Being a Newborn

Most moms-to-be fill their heads with visions of delivering a perfect little bundle of joy with rosy cheeks, flawless skin, and sweet wisps of hair. The reality of what a newborn looks like, however, can be quite different. It's rare that a baby arrives with the exact appearance you'd expected, and the physical "side effects" of being born can be nothing short of alarming.

Before you welcome your babe into the world, be prepared for any one (or likely more) of these surprising attributes that your quirky little cutie is likely to be showing.