Those Precious Moments Figurines Your Grandmother Collected Are Now Worth Money





It turns out those Precious Moments porcelain figurines you might recognize from your grandma's bookshelf are worth a second glance. Whether you personally love or hate the doe-eyed statuettes, the Today show reports there's an undeniable contemporary resurgence in demand for them. Those from the original 1979 Precious Moments collection are worth a pretty penny, and the most sought-after figurine is that of a little girl giving away free puppies entitled "God Loveth a Cheerful Giver." It was originally a mere $15 but has recently been sold for well over $200 on eBay, and Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles spokesperson Paul Burton told the Today show that this figurine has been valued as high as $2,000!

Other noteworthy Precious Moments collectibles include limited-edition figurines signed by the sculptor and a few other pieces from the height of the Precious Moments popularity. Paul says they can fetch a few hundred on resale sites, but he noted that not all Precious Moments figurines are worth money today. And those that are will go for a much higher price if they're free of cracks, chips, and dust — so if you have some hidden away, take precautions to clean them carefully.