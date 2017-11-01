Those Precious Moments Figurines Your Grandmother Collected Are Now Worth Money

Value of Precious Moments Statues
It turns out those Precious Moments porcelain figurines you might recognize from your grandma's bookshelf are worth a second glance. Whether you personally love or hate the doe-eyed statuettes, the Today show reports there's an undeniable contemporary resurgence in demand for them. Those from the original 1979 Precious Moments collection are worth a pretty penny, and the most sought-after figurine is that of a little girl giving away free puppies entitled "God Loveth a Cheerful Giver." It was originally a mere $15 but has recently been sold for well over $200 on eBay, and Woolvey Fine Antiques & Collectibles spokesperson Paul Burton told the Today show that this figurine has been valued as high as $2,000!
Other noteworthy Precious Moments collectibles include limited-edition figurines signed by the sculptor and a few other pieces from the height of the Precious Moments popularity. Paul says they can fetch a few hundred on resale sites, but he noted that not all Precious Moments figurines are worth money today. And those that are will go for a much higher price if they're free of cracks, chips, and dust — so if you have some hidden away, take precautions to clean them carefully.