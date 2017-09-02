 Skip Nav
Family Life
15 Signs You're Doing Motherhood Right
Parenting
If Any of These Photos Look Familiar to You, It May Be Time For a Mommy Timeout
Viral Videos
12 Genius Toy-Organization Hacks You're Going to Wish You Thought Of

What Is the Best Disney Movie?

Find Out Which Disney Movie Was Voted the Best Ever!

When you think of your favorite Disney movie, do you think of the one with your favorite princess? The one with the cutest storyline? The one that your child relentlessly asks to watch on repeat? (We feel your pain there, moms).

Whether you're an adult Disney lover, you loved it as a kid, or now that you have kids of your own, Disney is your life, we know that you have a favorite (or seven) and want to know how many of you share that favorite.

Take our love-it-or-leave-it swipe poll below to vote for all of your favorites, and then check the results at the end to see which movie is the most popular, crowning it — as far as we're concerned — Disney's best movie!

Use Arrow Keys to "Swipe" Right or Left
Leave it
Love it
Join the conversation
Kid TV And MoviesDisney
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Hilary White
BriarsPatches Mickey Ears Etsy Shop
Walt Disney World
by Laura Marie Meyers
Halloween Movies For Kids Based on Age
Halloween
24 Halloween Movies For Kids Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
Lizzie McGuire Halloween Costumes
Hilary Duff
15 Ways You and Your Friends Can Be Lizzie McGuire Characters For Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
Scary Movies For Kids For Halloween
Kid Shopping
16 Scary Movies to Get Your Kids Ready For Halloween!
by Katharine Stahl
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds