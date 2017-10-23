47 Incredible Wheelchair Halloween Costumes For Kids

One of our favorite parts about Halloween is seeing the incredible, over-the-top DIY costumes parents create for and with their kids in honor of the spooky holiday. From superheroes and race car drivers to popular TV and movie characters, the parents of these children went all out on their kids' costumes and incorporated their wheelchairs in the coolest ways.

Ahead, see some of the most creative DIY wheelchair costumes for kids we've ever seen!