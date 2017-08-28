 Skip Nav
7 Scientifically Backed Reasons Being Outside Is Good For Kids

"The sun is dangerous." It's a common refrain we hear every time Summer rolls around, often to the point to which we fear taking our family outside altogether.

But, really, the sun has gotten a bad rap, and as much as we need to all be diligent about wearing sunscreen and protective clothing when playing in the park or splashing by the pool, we should also recognize the amazing benefits that come from children being outdoors . . . and we're not just talking about the advantages of unstructured play. Here are seven scientifically proven reasons playing outside is good for your kid's health.

It Improves Vision
It Provides Vitamin D
It Promotes Better Sleep Habits
It Offers Cleaner Air
It Keeps Them Upright
It Increases Attention Span
It Reduces Stress
