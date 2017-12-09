 Skip Nav
0
17 Reasons Target Is the F*cking Best

There are a few things moms just can't live without: caffeine, pants with elastic waists, and that magical place where we can feel both productive and inspired — Target. OK, so we may consistently come out with more than we went in for, but we're not complaining (we needed those new throw pillows, OK?!). Between the seriously chic home decor, the affordable (and stylish) shoes, and the groceries, we could honestly just set up shop and happily live in an aisle forever. Since Target holds such a special place in our hearts, we've composed a love letter to our favorite store . . . in GIF form, of course. Enjoy!

It's a one-stop shop: toilet paper, frozen food, that cute bird sculpture for the bedside table . . .
Because sometimes it's nice to be in a place that's always bright, clean, and organized . . . unlike at home.
Saving money with the Cartwheel app has us like . . .
It's just the right blend of classy and casual, which means you can break out your fancy sweatpants.
Two words: clean. restrooms.
Its selection of cute and cheap kids' clothes is on point . . .
. . . not to mention its fashionable grown-up attire.
The cosmetics department has everything we need to disguise our perpetual exhaustion.
And the Dollar Spot is full of things you can use to bribe your kids.
Designer collabs make your home Chip-and-Joanna-Gaines-fancy without the major price tag.
And we love that Target is so supportive of our LGBTQ+ friends.
Going there without the kids feels like a legit mini vacation.
It's the perfect place to go when you don't really have anything specific to do.
It is family-friendly and has nursing rooms, so we can feed our babies without people being like . . .
That intoxicating scent of popcorn.
THOSE ROOMY, SMOOTH-ROLLING CARTS, THOUGH.
And the in-house Starbucks gives us the boost we need to get our shopping done like a boss.
In conclusion . . .
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds