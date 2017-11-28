Winter Traditions to Start With Your Family So the Bitter-Cold Months Don't Feel So Long

There's no disputing that, when you're a mom, Winter can be the darkest time (literally, at my house, it gets dark at 4:30 p.m.!). With everyone stuck inside for most of the season and all your favorite indoor activities exhausted by the end of week one, you can start feeling like you might go crazy if your kids ask to make one more batch of slime or watch one more episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.

There's no need to hide in your bathroom or pantry until Spring arrives, however. There are ways to make the colder months more kid- and mom-friendly; in fact, with a little planning and creativity, you just might realize that Winter is the perfect time to start some of your favorite family traditions.

The following 10 family-focused traditions are guaranteed to make Winter more bearable and a whole lot more fun. When your weather app shows nothing but below-freezing temps for days on end, these activities will give you something to look forward to (and just might save your sanity). Bundle up and get inspired!

ADVERTISEMENT

Plan a big-city staycation. Find a cheap hotel room (we've had a lot of luck with the Hotel Tonight app), trek to the nearest big city, and check in your family. Explore the local holiday displays, visit a museum, try some new restaurants, or maybe just order room service and swim in the hotel pool! Get reading! Pull out all your Christmas and Winter-themed books, start a fire, and cozy up under a blanket. The holidays have inspired some of our favorite books of all time, and now's the time to enjoy them! Make Friday movie night. Order in and fire up the Netflix; there are Christmas movies galore to watch! After the tree comes down, we recommend you go old school, and introduce the '80s movies you loved as a kid to your own little ones.